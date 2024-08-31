SportsSoccer

Dahlkemper scores early and Bay FC goes on to a 3-1 win over the Thorns

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Newcomer Abby Dahlkemper scored an early goal and Bay FC beat the Portland Thorns 3-1 on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Rachel Hill and Joelle Anderson also scored for Bay (7-11-0), which moved above the playoff line into eighth place with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Portland (8-7-3), sitting in fifth place in the league standings, has lost two straight since the regular season re-started following the Olympic break.

Dahlkemper, acquired earlier this week in a trade with San Diego, started and scored on a header from close range in the seventh minute. Hill added a second goal in the 18th to make it 2-0.

Sophia Smith scored for the Thorns in the 32nd minute, maneuvering around diving Bay goalkeeper Katelyn Rowland. Alexa Spaanstra appeared to score the tying goal off a cross from Smith in the 42nd minute but it was called offside.

Anderson scored in the 70th minute some five minutes after coming into the game as a substitute.

The Thorns welcomed back Smith and Sam Coffey, who both made their first starts since helping the United States win the gold medal at the Paris Games.

A fan at Providence Park held a sign that said "Sam Coffey is Pure Gold.”

