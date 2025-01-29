SportsSoccer

Alonso says striker Boniface is set to stay at Leverkusen after reports of move to Saudi Arabia

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the Champions League...

Leverkusen's head coach Xabi Alonso gestures during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Sparta Prague at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso said Wednesday that Nigerian striker Victor Boniface is set to stay at the club following reports of a possible transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Boniface had been left out of the squad in Leverkusen’s preparations for its 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Alonso had said Tuesday it was due to talks with an unnamed club.

German media had reported the negotiations were with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, and involved a fee of 70 million euros ($73 million).

“He will train again tomorrow. I believe he is staying with us," Alonso said when asked about Boniface after the win over Sparta. "So I have to say that I am satisfied, I am happy.”

Alonso said Boniface could play Sunday against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga and added: “He is comfortable here so I don't believe that this is a big stress for him.”

The apparent collapse of a possible Boniface transfer could remove one obstacle for a move to Saudi Arabia for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. He has also been linked with Al-Nassr and was an unused substitute in Villa's 4-2 win over Celtic on Wednesday.

Boniface hasn't played since November because of injury but had been on the bench for Leverkusen's last two games before Wednesday.

Leverkusen signed midfielder Emiliano Buendia on loan from Villa earlier Wednesday.

