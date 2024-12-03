SportsSoccer

Neuer gets sent off for 1st time and Bayern Munich exits German Cup early again

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, lays on pitch after he was fouled...

Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong, lays on pitch after he was fouled by Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, center ,during a German Cup round of 16 soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Monday. Dec.3, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

MUNICH — Manuel Neuer was sent off for the first time and Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup in the third round with a 1-0 loss at home to defending champion Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Neuer was never before sent off over a long career including 124 games for Germany, but the Bayern captain was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute for taking out Jeremie Frimpong with a body check when the Dutch winger was almost through on goal after a long pass from Johnathan Tah. Bayern’s players protested but there had been no attempt from Neuer to play the ball.

Leverkusen needed patience to take advantage against a riled-up Bayern team that created better chances in the first half. The home team was without Harry Kane, injured over the weekend against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern confirmed a right hamstring injury and said the England captain will be out “for the time being.”

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Patrik Schick for the second half, but the in-form Czech forward limped off with what looked like a left calf injury after less than 15 minutes.

Nathan Tella replaced Schick in the 61st, then scored eight minutes later with a header to Álex Grimaldo’s perfectly positioned cross.

“The first title of the season is gone, and that hurts,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

Alonso, a former Bayern midfielder, has never lost in five games against his former club while Leverkusen coach.

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, receives a red card by the...

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, receives a red card by the referee during a German Cup round of 16 soccer match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Monday. Dec.3, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

Bayern was knocked out in the second round last season.

Also, Werder Bremen defeated second-division side Darmstadt 1-0.

Earlier, 2022 finalist Freiburg was knocked out in a 3-1 loss at third-division team Arminia Bielefeld, and Stuttgart won 3-0 at Jahn Regensburg.

More soccer news

Guardiola denies rift with De Bruyne during Man City's dramatic slump1m read
USWNT beats Netherlands 2-1 in goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher's final match2m read
Vardy helps Van Nistelrooy to first win with Leicester as Guehi defies the FA with religious message2m read
Religious beliefs put two captains in spotlight during Premier League's Rainbow Laces campaign2m read
Raphinha scores 2 and Barcelona ends Spanish league slump with 5-1 rout of Mallorca1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME