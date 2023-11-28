Bayern Munich extends goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's contract by a year after comeback from injury

MUNICH — Bayern Munich gave goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer a one-year contract extension Tuesday after his successful return from a broken leg.

The new contract is a sign of faith in the 37-year-old Neuer, who returned to action Oct. 28 for Bayern following more than 10 months out after he broke his leg while skiing. The announcement came a day before Bayern plays Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Neuer's contract had been due to expire at the end of the season. The one-year extension ensures he will still be a Bayern player when Germany hosts the European Championship next year and takes him through to the end of the 2024-25 season, when the Champions League final will be played at Bayern's home stadium.

“After my long injury, I’m back in full swing. It’s immense fun for me to be on the pitch with this team,” Neuer said in a club statement. “I’m sure that, together with the fans, we can achieve our big goals in the coming years — and obviously the 2025 Champions League final in Munich is one of them.”

Neuer has played 494 times for Bayern since he joined the club in 2011. Bayern also announced a one-year extension through to 2025 for his longtime backup Sven Ulreich.