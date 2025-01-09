Musiala a doubt with illness ahead of Bayern Munich's first game of 2025

MUNICH — Bayern Munich may have to cope without its standout attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala in its first game of the year after he caught the flu.

Bayern said on Thursday that Musiala would have to “take a break for the time being” and couldn't train with the team ahead of playing Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Musiala has 14 goals and six assists in 22 games across all competitions for Bayern this season. His nine goals tie him for fourth highest in the Bundesliga.

It's not clear who'll be in goal on Saturday after Daniel Peretz injured a kidney in training on Wednesday. Peretz had been covering for the injured Manuel Neuer before the winter break while Neuer recovered from a broken rib.

Peretz also played in a 6-0 friendly win over Austrian club Salzburg on Monday, when Neuer wasn’t in the squad. Long-time reserve Sven Ulreich could also be an option.

Bayern leads the Bundesliga by four points from last season's champion Bayer Leverkusen, which plays at Borussia Dortmund on Friday.