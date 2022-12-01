SportsSoccer

Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit

Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez embraces Belgium's Jeremy Doku after...

Belgium's head coach Roberto Martinez embraces Belgium's Jeremy Doku after their team was defeated at the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: AP/Thanassis Stavrakis

By The Associated Press

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following Thursday’s World Cup exit.

“That was my last game for the national team,” Martinez said after a 0-0 draw with Croatia led to the team's elimination from the tournament in Qatar.

Martinez coached Belgium to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. He was in charge of the team for six years.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?