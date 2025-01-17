SportsSoccer

Belgium fires soccer coach Domenico Tedesco

By The Associated Press

BRUSSELS — Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco has been fired after he failed to revive the national team during this relatively short tenure, the Belgian soccer federation said Friday.

The German-Italian manager was hired in Feb. 2023 with the goal of rebooting the Red Devils after a disappointing end of the Roberto Martínez era at the World Cup.

The Belgian federation said that its decision to let Tedesco go came after further disappointing performances at both the 2024 European Championships, when it lost to France in round-of-16, and the Nations League.

Tedesco had previously coached at clubs Schalke, Spartak Moscow and Leipzig.

The federation said it was looking for a replacement.

More soccer news

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in talks with Turkish club Besiktas
Erling Haaland signs lucrative new contract with Man City until 20342m read
US national team player John Tolkin says he has regrets over past social media activity1m read
Belgium fires soccer coach Domenico Tedesco
FIFA bans Panama soccer president for fat-shaming comment at women's national team star

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME