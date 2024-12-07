Ancelotti says Bellingham is 'fine' after Real Madrid midfielder substituted with apparent leg issue

GIRONA, Spain — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Jude Bellingham was not injured after his midfielder asked to substituted for what appeared to be a left thigh issue during a 3-0 win at Girona in La Liga on Saturday.

“Bellingham is fine,” Ancelotti said. “He was just a bit tired and preferred not to risk anything in the final minutes.”

That means Bellingham should be available when Madrid visits Atalanta on Tuesday in the Champions League, where it has lost three of five matches.

Bellingham led Madrid's win after extending his scoring run to five consecutive league games for Madrid. He then set up Arda Guler to double the lead.

The England midfielder asked to leave the match after he went down following contact with a Girona player with half an hour left. He rubbed his inner left thigh while he remained on the turf before walking off when replaced by Dani Ceballos with Madrid winning 2-0.

Kylian Mbappé added a third goal after Bellingham was on the bench.