Ben Foster quits Hollywood-owned Wrexham and heads back into retirement

WREXHAM, Wales — Ben Foster is heading back into retirement, months after helping Wrexham — the soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney — gain promotion back into the English Football League.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper came out of retirement in March to sign a short-term deal with Wrexham and played a key role in the team winning the fifth-tier National League.

The 40-year-old Foster agreed to extend his stay at Wrexham for another year but decided, after a 5-5 draw against Swindon on Saturday, that he will quit the game again.

“The honest truth is that my performances this season haven’t reached the level I demand of myself and I feel that now is the right time to retire,” Foster said. “At the forefront of my mind when making this decision, was not only what was best for me but also the club, and making the decision now gives the club every opportunity to assess their options before the (transfer) window closes. Wrexham will always have a special place in my heart.”

Foster was the most famous player in a Wrexham team that has been thrust into the spotlight because of its A-list owners and for being the subject of a television series that streams worldwide.

Foster, who has his own YouTube channel, made 12 appearances for Wrexham since returning to the club.

“Ben has been the model professional while at Wrexham and has done everything we have asked of him," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said. “It takes a big person to make the decision he has."