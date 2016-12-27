SportsSoccer

Bob Bradley fired by Swansea after less than 3 months

Swansea manager Bob Bradley watches the action during their English Premier League soccer match against West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016. Credit: AP / Simon Galloway

By The Associated Press

SWANSEA, Wales — American coach Bob Bradley has been fired as Swansea manager, less than three months after taking charge at the English Premier League club.

Swansea announced Bradley’s departure on Tuesday, a day after the team’s 4-1 home loss to West Ham.

Bradley won two of his 11 games in charge after replacing Francesco Guidolin to become the first coach from the United States in England’s top division.

Swansea is next to last in the standings, only above Hull on goal difference.

