Last-place Bundesliga club Bochum picks veteran coach Dieter Hecking

Then Moenchengladbach head coach Dieter Hecking gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Fortuna Duesseldorf, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

BOCHUM, Germany — Bochum has turned to experienced coach Dieter Hecking to save its season, the struggling Bundesliga club said on Monday with relegation looking a strong possibility.

Bochum has just one point from its first nine games and lost 7-2 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Hecking arrives with a contract through to the end of the season and immediately faces a tough task against champion Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Hecking won the German Cup with Wolfsburg in 2015 but hasn't coached in the Bundesliga since leaving Borussia Moenchengladbach in 2019, though he had stints with two second-tier teams.

Bochum started the season with Peter Zeidler in charge but fired him last month. Interim coaches Markus Feldhoff and Murat Ural jointly oversaw losses to Bayern Munich and Frankfurt since then.

