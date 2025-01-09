SportsSoccer

Bochum awarded second Bundesliga win after goalie struck by firelighter

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes shows an object with which he...

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes shows an object with which he was hit on the head during a Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Berlin. Credit: AP/Andreas Gora

By The Associated Press

BERLIN — The German soccer federation’s sports court has awarded Bochum a 2-0 victory over Union Berlin after the team’s goalkeeper was struck by a firelighter during their Bundesliga match in December.

It’s just Bochum’s second win of the season.

Stephan Oberholz, the chairman of the court, said on Thursday that the court had to assume that “Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes was injured by a lighter being thrown at his head and was thus limited in his ability to play. This led to a weakening of the Bochum team, which was caused by a Berlin spectator and, according to the federation’s legal and procedural rules, is therefore attributable to Union Berlin.”

The match on Dec. 14 finished 1-1 after Drewes was struck by the object while preparing to take a goalkick in added time. Referee Martin Petersen suspended the game and led both teams off the field after Drewes sat down and received medical treatment.

Drewes was replaced by striker Philipp Hofmann when the game resumed nearly half an hour later. Both teams agreed to not try to score for the remaining three minutes.

Bochum chief executive Ilja Kaenzig said at the time his club would file a formal protest over the result, arguing the referee should not have restarted it.

Union can still appeal the sports court’s decision within one week.

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes kneels on the ground after being...

Bochum goalkeeper Patrick Drewes kneels on the ground after being hit on the head with an object during a Bundesliga soccer match between FC Union Berlin and VfL Bochum, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Berlin. Credit: AP/Andreas Gora

“The ruling contradicts our legal opinion that the match ended properly with a sporting result of 1-1 according to the referee’s decision,” Union spokesman Christian Arbeit said.

Arbeit added the club will decide whether to appeal once it has the court’s written reasons for its decision.

The win would lift Bochum off the bottom of the division, while Union would remain 12th in the 18-team division.

More soccer news

Everton fires manager Dyche hours before a game in first big call by new American owners1m read
Man United greats were trumped by Ryan Reynolds but can take center stage again in the FA Cup2m read
Bochum awarded second Bundesliga win after goalie struck by firelighter1m read
LI's Scally seeks a 'showcase' game against Bayern Munich to bolster US credentials2m read
Conceição's reign as AC Milan coach begins with a trophy and a broken television2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME