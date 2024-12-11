SportsSoccer

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck taken off on stretcher with ankle injury in loss to Barcelona

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck is carried off the pitch following an injury during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Barcelona at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Bernd Thissen

By The Associated Press

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was carried off on a stretcher with what seemed to be a severe ankle injury near the end of his team's loss to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

It leaves last season's Champions League runner-up without any fit central defenders.

Schlotterbeck headed narrowly over the bar in the last action of the game as Dortmund lost 3-2 to Barcelona. He landed heavily and appeared to be in severe pain.

The referee blew for full time while Schlotterbeck was being treated and he was later carried off on a stretcher, covering his face with his hands.

Coach Nuri Sahin said Schlotterbeck was “obviously in low spirits” after the injury.

“I'm waiting for the diagnosis and then we'll see, but I've watched the footage, too, and it doesn't look so good,” he told broadcaster DAZN.

Dortmund already had to partner Schlotterbeck with midfielder Emre Can in the center of defense for the game because of injuries to Niklas Süle, who is expected to be out for several months with an ankle injury, and Waldemar Anton, who has not played since Nov. 30 with a reported muscle tear.

Dortmund is sixth in the Bundesliga and plays Hoffenheim on Sunday before facing Wolfsburg on Dec. 22 in its last game before the winter break.

Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck taken off on stretcher with ankle injury in loss to Barcelona
