Borussia Dortmund says Niko Kovac will take over as new coach

DORTMUND, Germany — Niko Kovac will be the new coach of Borussia Dortmund as last season's Champions League runner-up looks to rescue a troubled season.

The former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach will start work Sunday, Dortmund's managing director for sport Lars Ricken told broadcaster DAZN following the team's 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We have reached an agreement in principle. He will take over the team on Sunday," Ricken told DAZN, and said Dortmund would discuss potential signings with Kovac before the transfer window closes Monday.

Youth team coach Mike Tullberg oversaw Wednesday's game — Dortmund's first win of the new year in all competitions — and will remain in his interim head coach role for Saturday's Bundesliga game at Heidenheim, Ricken said.

Kovac takes over a team which is 11th in the Bundesliga and is heading for a playoff in the Champions League after finishing 10th in the 36-team league phase. Nuri Sahin was fired last week following a 2-1 loss at Bologna.

It's the first job for Kovac since he was fired as coach of Wolfsburg in March. Born in Berlin, Kovac played international soccer for Croatia and coached the Croatian national team from 2013 to 2015.