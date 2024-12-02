SportsSoccer

Fiorentina says Bove is awake and alert after being placed in a medically induced coma

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players after collapsing...

Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove, injured, is surrounded by players after collapsing during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Sunday Dec. 1, 2024 Credit: AP/Massimo Paolone

By The Associated Press

FLORENCE, Italy — Italian soccer club Fiorentina says midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and "alert” after being placed in a medically induced coma following his collapse during a game on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Bove collapsed on the field in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan. He was carried off on a stretcher to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence. The game was abandoned.

“Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning. He is currently awake, alert and oriented,” the team said on X.

Bove is a product of the Roma youth academy and joined Fiorentina on loan in the offseason with the option to make the move permanent.

He has scored one goal in 11 Serie A games this season.

