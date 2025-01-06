SportsSoccer

American forward Brandon Vazquez transfers to MLS's Austin from Mexican club Monterrey

United States' Brandon Vazquez in action during the second half...

United States' Brandon Vazquez in action during the second half in a CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Jamaica Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in St. Louis. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Brandon Vazquez rejoined Major League Soccer on Monday when Austin announced it reached a transfer agreement to acquire the 26-year-old forward from Mexican club Monterrey.

Vazquez agreed to a four-year contract that incudes an option for 2029. The team did not specify whether the option belonged to the club or to Vazquez.

An MLS All-Star in 2022, Vazquez played for Atlanta (2017-19) and Cincinnati (2022-23), scoring 26 goals in 62 regular-season games for Cincinnati. He joined Monterrey last January and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Vazquez has four goals in 11 international appearances for the United States, all in 2023: against Serbia in a friendly and versus Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Canada in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

