Bruno Fernandes sent off again for Man United in 2-0 loss at Wolves

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes heads down the tunnel after being...

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes heads down the tunnel after being sent off during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, England, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/David Davies

By The Associated Press

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been shown a red card for the third time this season.

The Portugal midfielder was sent off against Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Thursday after receiving a second yellow in the 47th minute. The score was 0-0 at the time and United went on to lose 2-0 thanks to goals by Matheus Cunha — direct from a corner — and Hwang Hee-chan.

Fernandes previously got red cards in back-to-back games, against Tottenham in the league on Sept. 29 and Porto in the Europa League on Oct. 3. The red card against Spurs was later rescinded.

Against Wolves, Fernandes picked up his first booking for tripping Cunha late in the first half and got his second for a late tackle on Nelson Semedo.

