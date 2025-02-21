SportsSoccer

Freiburg beats Werder Bremen 5-0 in Bundesliga to move into fourth

Freiburg's Kiliann Sildillia celebrates scoring during the Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Werder Bremen at Europa-Park Stadium, Freiburg, Germany, Friday Feb. 21, 2025. Credit: AP/Harry Langer

By The Associated Press

FREIBURG, Germany — Kiliann Sildillia scored with a spectacular overhead kick as Freiburg strengthened its push to qualify for the Champions League for the first time after beating Werder Bremen 5-0 in the Bundesliga on Friday.

When the ball deflected high into the air at a corner in the 15th minute, Sildillia lined himself up below it to hit a daring shot which left Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer little chance.

Vincenzo Grifo scored twice to extend Freiburg's lead, one direct from a free kick, the other to finish off a rapid counterattack, and Ritsu Doan added two more late in the game.

It was the fourth win in a row for Freiburg and the team's largest margin of victory in a Bundesliga game since 2021.

Bremen was 10th in the 18-team Bundesliga after its third straight loss.

Bremen had a chance to get back into the game with a penalty for handball at 2-0 down. André Silva's shot was saved by Noah Atubolu to leave Silva without a goal since joining Bremen on loan from Leipzig on Feb. 3.

Freiburg moved up one spot to fourth, overtaking Leipzig, which can retake the place with a win over Heidenheim on Sunday.

