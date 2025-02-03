SportsSoccer

Lazio goes fourth in Serie A after win over Cagliari

Cagliari's Roberto Piccoli celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer...

Cagliari's Roberto Piccoli celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Cagliari and Lazio at the Unipol Domus Stadium in Cagliari, Italy, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Credit: AP/Gianluca Zeddas

By The Associated Press

CAGLIARI, Italy — Lazio moved into fourth place in Serie A after a 2-1 win over lowly Cagliari on Monday.

With the aid of a goal and an assist from Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio extended its unbeaten league run against Cagliari to 20 games, its longest such run against any Serie A opponent.

Lazio’s previous record was a 19-game unbeaten streak against Inter Milan from 1996 to 2005.

Zaccagni put the visitors ahead with a clinical finish in the 41st minute after good work from Elseid Hysaj.

Cagliari’s on-loan striker Roberto Piccoli levelled the scores with a back post header 10 minutes into the second half but Argentine striker Taty Castellanos restored Lazio’s lead nine minutes later.

Lazio was two points above Juventus on the table. Cagliari remained fourth from bottom, one point above the relegation zone.

More soccer news

Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham in pulsating London derby1m read
Girona snaps four-game losing streak with win over Las Palmas in La Liga
Juventus signs Newcastle defender Lloyd Kelly on loan
Lazio goes fourth in Serie A after win over Cagliari
US-owned Lyon avoids Europa League DQ by meeting UEFA finance targets1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME