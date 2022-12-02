Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 in final group game at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon's 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday.

Aboubakar was then sent off with a second yellow card for taking off his shirt during the celebration.

Brazil had reached the knockout stage in advance after victories over Serbia and Switzerland.

Coach Tite rested nearly all of his regular starters and made 10 changes from the win against Switzerland on Monday.

Brazil was still without the injured Neymar, but the star forward was at Lusail Stadium to watch the match with his teammates.

