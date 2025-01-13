Canada Soccer appoints former England captain Casey Stoney as head women's coach

Former England captain Casey Stoney has been named head coach of the Canadian women's national soccer team.

The 42-year-old Stoney signed a three-year contract with Canada Soccer that runs through the 2027 Women’s World Cup, with an option for 2028, the federation announced Monday. She most recently coached the San Diego Wave in the National Women's Soccer League.

Stoney takes over the Canadian team from Bev Priestman, who was fired in the wake a drone surveillance scandal at last year's Paris Olympics.

“Canada has a proud tradition in women’s football, and I am excited to work with such a talented group of players,” Stoney said in a statement on Monday. “Together with the federation’s new leadership, we will strive to build on past successes and continue to grow the sport in Canada on and off the field."

Stoney will formally take over the team next month ahead of the Pinatar Cup in Spain, Canada Soccer said.

Stoney was named the NWSL's Coach of the Year in 2022, the Wave's inaugural season. She was dismissed by San Diego last June in the midst of a seven-game losing streak.

Stoney appeared in 130 games for England as a player and was also captain of the Britain squad at the 2012 London Olympics.

She played in three World Cups for England and won the bronze medal at the 2015 tournament in Canada. She also played in three Women's European Championships.

Before coaching the Wave, Stoney led the Manchester United women.