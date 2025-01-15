SportsSoccer

Carla Ward hired as coach of Ireland women's national soccer team

By The Associated Press

DUBLIN — Carla Ward was hired Wednesday as coach of the Ireland women's soccer team on a contract through the end of the 2027 World Cup.

The 41-year-old Ward, who was on the coaching staff for the United States women's team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, replaces Eileen Gleeson.

Gleeson was not retained after Ireland failed to qualify for this summer's European Championship.

Ward spent three years as manager of Aston Villa's women's team. She left that role last summer and joined Emma Hayes' staff for the Olympic campaign.

Ward's first game in charge will be Feb. 21 when Ireland hosts Turkey in the Nations League.

“I'm hugely excited to get going with the Ireland women’s national team,” she said in the Football Association of Ireland's announcement.

“This is an unbelievable opportunity, not just with the national team but in helping to add to the fantastic work being done to develop women and girls’ football,” added the Isle of Wight native, who had also coached at Sheffield United and Birmingham City.

