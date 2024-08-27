SportsSoccer

Young Boys shocks Galatasaray in Champions League playoffs. Salzburg and Sparta Prague also advance

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi, walks off the pitch after his team...

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi, walks off the pitch after his team lose the Champions League play-off second leg soccer match between Galatasaray and Young Boys in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Galatasaray followed Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce in getting eliminated from Champions League qualifying, losing in the playoffs to Young Boys of Switzerland on Tuesday to ensure there will be no Turkish representation in the revamped league stage of Europe's elite competition.

Young Boys won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to a goal by Alan Virginius and completed a 4-2 victory on aggregate, despite coming into the playoffs in last place in the 12-team Swiss league.

Fenerbahce, in its first season under Mourinho, was knocked out in the third qualifying round by Lille two weeks ago.

Salzburg and Sparta Prague also advanced to the 36-team league stage by ousting Dynamo Kiev and Malmo, respectively.

Salzburg drew 1-1 with Dynamo to progress 3-1 on aggregate, while Sparta secured a second straight 2-0 win over Malmo.

There are four more matches in the playoffs on Wednesday to complete the 36-team lineup, the draw for which takes place on Thursday.

More soccer news

Replacing a great manager is never easy but Slot didn't get that memo at Liverpool3m read
Kepa Arrizabalaga, the world's most expensive goalkeeper, sent out on loan again by Chelsea
Atletico Madrid struggles to find the net in 0-0 draw with Espanyol in Spanish league1m read
Newcastle nets inside 19 seconds and wins shootout in League Cup as Tonali returns from gambling ban1m read
Historic rivals Dinamo Zagreb, Red Star Belgrade win playoffs to qualify for Champions League1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME