Rashford gets start for Villa against Club Brugge as he returns to Champions League

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance to...

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Darren Staples

By The Associated Press

BRUGGE, Belgium — Marcus Rashford will resume his Champions League career Tuesday in Aston Villa's starting lineup against Club Brugge.

Rashford joined Villa on loan from Manchester United, where he had fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim.

Brugge hosts the first leg of the last-16 tie.

The 27-year-old forward's loan runs to the end of the season. He had not played for United since Dec. 12 amid Amorim's concerns about Rashford’s commitment to training.

Rashford has been in great from since his departure from Old Trafford. Although he has yet to score for his new team, he has been influential and set up three goals for Marco Asensio. The Spanish player will start on the bench against Club Brugge.

According to UEFA statistics, Rashford played 33 Champions League games for United, scoring 12 goals.

Villa was a league-phase surprise, finishing eighth to set up the round-of-16 matchup against a Club Brugge squad that defeated Villa 1-0 in November and eliminated Atalanta in the playoffs.

