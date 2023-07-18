Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has ACL surgery to continue injury woes

LONDON — Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has undergone reconstructive surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament, continuing the injury-hit start to his time at the English club.

The 22-year-old center back is beginning his rehabilitation at Chelsea's training ground, the team said Tuesday, while the squad travels to the United States for a preseason trip.

Fofana, who joined Chelsea from Leicester in 2022 for a reported fee of 75 million pounds (then $87 million), featured just 15 times for Chelsea in the Premier League last season as he suffered a number of injury setbacks.

This latest problem comes two years after the French player broke his leg in a preseason friendly for Leicester against Villarreal. That saw him miss a large part of the 2021-22 campaign.