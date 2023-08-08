SportsSoccer

Chelsea forward Nkunku to miss 'extended period' because of knee surgery

Fulham's William, left, is fouled by Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku during a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku had knee surgery and will be sidelined for “an extended period,” the Premier League club said Tuesday.

The 25-year-old France international joined Chelsea this summer from Leipzig for a reported transfer fee of $66 million.

Nkunku sustained the injury during Chelsea’s preseason match against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago.

Chelsea, which spent heavily last season with disappointing results, issued a brief statement that Nkunku had undergone an operation “and will now begin a rehabilitation program with the club’s medical department.”

Nkunku has made 10 appearances for France and played for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Leipzig in 2019.

