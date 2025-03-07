Chhetri comes out of retirement at 40 to help India in Asian Cup qualifying

SportsSoccer

India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup...

India's Sunil Chhetri controls the ball during the Asian Cup Group B soccer match between Syria and India at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar, Jan. 23, 2024. Credit: AP/Aijaz Rahi

By The Associated Press

NEW DELHI — Sunil Chhetri is coming out of retirement at age 40 to help India in qualifying for the 2027 Asian Cup.

India recalled the veteran striker this week for the March 25 qualifier against Bangladesh.

Chhetri is third among active international scorers with 94, an elite list topped by Cristiano Ronaldo (135) and Lionel Messi (112).

“The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us,” India coach Manolo Marquez said. “Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team. He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad."

Chhetri has been in fine form in the Indian Super League, scoring 12 goals in the regular season to help Bengaluru FC qualify for the championship playoff series.

India's national team, meanwhile, has been struggling and has failed to win any of its last 12 games.

The Blue Tigers have qualified for three of the last four Asian Cups and will prepare for the Bangladesh game with a warmup against Maldives on March 19.

India will also face Hong Kong and Singapore in Group C. Only the group winner will qualify for the 2027 tournament, which will take place in Saudi Arabia.

