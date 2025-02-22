Christian Pulisic fails to convert a penalty kick for the 1st time in his professional career
TURIN, Italy — United States forward Christian Pulisic failed to convert a penalty kick for the first time in his professional career Saturday during a game with AC Milan.
Torino goalkeeper Sergej Milinkovic-Savic lunged to his right to push away Pulisic’s low spot kick during the first half of a Serie A match.
The save ended a run of 12 straight converted penalties for Pulisic with the U.S. national team (7), Milan (3), Borussia Dortmund’s junior side (1) and the U.S. Under-17 team (1) stretching back to 2014.
Milinkovic-Savic has saved four of the five penalties he's faced this season.
