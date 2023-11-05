Cincinnati eliminates Red Bulls from playoffs on penalty kicks after 1-1 draw

HARRISON, N.J. — Aaron Boupendza scored the equalizer in the second half and FC Cincinnati eliminated the New York Red Bulls 8-7 in a 10-round penalty-kick shootout after the two clubs played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Neither team scored until Tom Barlow found the net unassisted in the 45th minute to give the eighth-seeded Red Bulls (11-14-10) the lead at the half.

Cincinnnati (21-5-9), the top seed in the Eastern Conference and winners of the Supporter's Shield, pulled even when Boupendza took a pass from Luciano Acosta in the 75th minute and scored. Acosta had a goal disallowed in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Roman Celentano finished with two saves for Cincinnati. Carlos Coronel saved four shots for the Red Bulls.

John Tolkin, Serge Ngoma and Andrés Reyes all missed penalty kicks for the Red Bulls. Santiago Arias and Yerson Mosquera misfired for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati is 4-0-3 in its last seven road matches against New York in all competitions. It is the club's longest unbeaten run against any opponent.

Cincinnati won the opener 3-0 in Cincinnati.

New York Red Bulls forward Elias Manoel controls the ball against FC Cincinnati during an MLS playoff soccer match in Harrison, N.J., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Credit: AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

New York is 7-8-0 in its last 15 playoff matches at home, dating to 2011.