Man City signs teenage Argentine midfielder Echeverri from River Plate

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola looks on prior the...

Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola looks on prior the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town, at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City signed 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate on Thursday in a move that echoes the deal arranged for compatriot Julian Alvarez.

City reportedly paid 12.5 million pounds ($15.9 million) for Echeverri, who captained Argentina to the semifinals of the Under-17 World Cup in late last year and scored a hat trick in the quarterfinals against Brazil. He signed a contract until the summer of 2028, but will remain at River until January next year.

Alvarez also arrived at City from River in 2022, initially returning to the Argentine club on loan.

Echeverri has already made six senior appearances for the Buenos Aires club, which is coached by former City defender Martin Demichelis.

