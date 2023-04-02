Columbus keeps Real Salt Lake reeling with 4-0 victory

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Aidan Morris scored two goals, Lucas Zelarayán had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew rolled to a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Morris staked Columbus (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute off an assist from Zelarayán.

The Crew took a 2-0 lead into halftime on Zelarayán's penalty-kick goal in the 41st minute.

Morris made it 3-0 with an unassisted score in the 53rd minute and Yaw Yeboah capped the scoring when he took a pass from Zelarayán and scored in the third minute of stoppage time.

The Crew outshot Real Salt Lake 18-8 with a 6-5 edge in shots on goal.

Patrick Schulte finished with five saves to earn the clean sheet for the Crew. Gavin Beavers had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

The Crew improve to 6-0-2 in their last eight home matches with Real Salt Lake. RSL has only two wins in 15 trips to Columbus.

Real Salt Lake (1-4-0) has lost four straight for the first time under coach Pablo Mastroeni. RSL has just five victories since the beginning of July. Only DC United (4) has fewer.

Columbus travels to play DC United on Saturday. Real Salt Lake returns home to host Charlotte on Saturday.