CONCACAF Gold Cup Glance

Antigua and Barbuda vs. Guadeloupe. 4:30 p.m.

Martinique vs. St. Lucia, 7 p.m.

Curaçao vs. St. Kitts and Nevis, 9 p.m.

French Guiana vs. Sint Maarten, 4:30 p.m.

Suriname vs. Puerto Rico, 7 p.m.

Grenada vs. Guyana, 9 p.m.

Preliminary 7 — Antigua and Barbuda-Guadeloupe winner vs. Grenada-French Guiana winner, 4:30 p.m.

Preliminary 8 — Martinique-St. Lucia winner vs. Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 7 p.m.

Preliminary 9 — Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis winner vs. Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 9 p.m.

United States vs. Jamaica, 9:30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 3:30 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7:30 p.m.

Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner vs. United States, 9:30 p.m.

United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m.

Jamaica vs. Curaçao-St. Kitts and Nevis_Guyana-Sint Maarten winner, 7 p.m.

Haiti vs. Qatar, 6 p.m.

Mexico vs. Honduras, 8 p.m.

Qatar vs. Honduras, 7:45 p.m.

Haiti vs. Mexico, 10 p.m.

At Charlotte, N.C.

Honduras vs. Haiti, 9 p.m.

Mexico vs. Qatar, 9 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 6:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Panama, 8:30 p.m.

Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner vs. Panama, 6:30 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Costa Rica, 8:30 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Martinique-St. Lucia_Suriname-Puerto Rico winner, 8:30 p.m.

Panama vs. El Salvador, 8:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner, 7 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8:45 p.m.

Cuba vs. Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner, 7:30 p.m.

Guatemala vs. Canada, 9:30 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago-Guadeloupe_Grenada-French Guiana winner vs. Guatemala, 6:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Cuba, 6:30 p.m.

Group C winner vs. Group B second place, 7 p.m.

Group B winner vs. Group C second place, 9:30 p.m.

Group D winner vs. Group A second place, 5 p.m.

Group A winner vs. Group D second place, 7:30 p.m.

Group C winner-Group B second place winner vs. Group A winner-Group D second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Group D winner-Group A second place winner vs. Group B winner-Group C second place winner, 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.