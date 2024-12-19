SportsSoccer

Saudi Arabia to play in 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cups

By The Associated Press

MIAMI — Saudi Arabia was announced Thursday as an invited guest for the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2025 and 2027, eight days after it was selected to host the 2034 World Cup.

The 16-nation Gold Cup, soccer's championship of North and Central America and the Caribbean, will be played next year at 14 sites in 11 areas in the U.S. and Canada from June 14 to July 6.

The U.S. sent second-string rosters to the 2021 and ’23 Gold Cups to give most Europe-based players time off following their club seasons.

Previous guests included Brazil (1996, 1998, 2003), Colombia (2000, 2003, 2005), Ecuador (2002), Peru (2000), Qatar (2021, 2023), South Africa (2005) and South Korea (2000, 2002).

Mexico has won nine Gold Cups, including 2023. The U.S. has won seven, including 2021, and Canada won in 2000.

Canada, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Mexico, Panama and the U.S. have qualified for next year's Gold Cup. CONCACAF said the draw will be April 10.

More soccer news

US women's team star Trinity Rodman says her relationship with father Dennis Rodman is strained1m read
Friedkin Group completes purchase of Everton and becomes 10th US owner in Premier League3m read
Saudi Arabia to play in 2025 and 2027 CONCACAF Gold Cups
Vitor Pereira leaves Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia to join Premier League struggler Wolves
Singo apologizes for injuring Donnarumma and Monaco condemns ensuing racist abuse1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME