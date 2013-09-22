Cosmos beat Strikers on goals by Diaz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Forward Diomar Díaz scored both goals for the visiting New York Cosmos in their 2-0 victory over the Fort Lauderdale Strikers last night.

Just 10 minutes into the match Díaz headed past goalkeeper Richard Sánchez. Cosmos midfielder Ayoze provided the pinpoint cross. Díaz's second goal came on a rebound after Sánchez had done well to save an initial shot by Stefan Dimitrov.

The Strikers lost Haitian defender Stéphane Guillaume, who was injured in a challenge with by Cosmos midfielder Marcos Senna and had to be stretchered off the field in the 21st minute.