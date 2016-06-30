Cosmos lose U.S. Open Cup match late to Revolution

The Cosmos had no one to blame but themselves after suffering a devastating elimination defeat in the Lamar Hunt/U.S. Open Cup Wednesday night.

They squandered a one-goal lead after allowing two late scores in the fifth-round encounter and dropped a 3-2 decision to the New England Revolution at Belson Stadium at St. John’s.

Teal Bunbury’s second goal of the game snapped a 2-2 tie in the 83rd minute as the Revs booked a spot in the July 20 quarterfinals against the Philadelphia Union.

It was the third consecutive year that the Cosmos were ousted in the Round of 16.

“This one is just tough to take,” goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer said. “We outplayed them. We played well. We should have won the game.”

He got no argument from midfielder Sebastian Guenzatti, who had scored the go-ahead goal in the 56th minute.

“I thought we had the game under control,” he said “Two unlucky plays. It was our mistakes. We gave them the game.”

With the Cosmos leading 2-1 in the 75th minute, the Revs knotted things up when Maurer miskicked a punt to a New England player.

Kei Kamara raced in alone on the right flank, but Roversio blocked his shot. The rebound went back to Kamara, who slipped the ball past Maurer.

Maurer called it “an absolute gift, a terrible, terrible goal. It’s all on me.”

“It was a joke of a play from me,” he added. “Cost all our hard work. The guys did incredible the whole game. They were running the show in front of me. One play completely changed the momentum, got them back into it and absolutely killed us. It can’t happen at this level. I completely took the legs out from under from our guys.”

Kamara set up Bunbury for the game-winner from eight yards on the right side past Maurer.

“They took advantage of their chances,” Guenzatti said.

Twice the Cosmos took the lead, the first on Ruben Bover’s goal in the 38th minute before the Revs tied it on Bunbury’s first goal in the 43rd.

The Cosmos will open their NASL fall season against the Ottawa Fury at Shuart Stadium Saturday.

Red Bulls eliminated. Chris Pontius scored twice within a five-minute span early in the second half as Philly overcame a 1-0 deficit for a 2-1 Cup win over the Red Bulls. Mike Grella scored for the Red Bulls.