Cosmos rally in second half, top San Antonio and grab berth in league title match

It wasn't the way the Cosmos wanted to start, but they sure enjoyed the finish.

After falling behind early by a goal, the Cosmos scored twice in a span of two minutes in the second half to earn a 2-1 win at San Antonio on Saturday night and clinch a berth in Soccer Bowl 2013.

The Cosmos (8-1-4) will face host spring season champ Atlanta on Nov. 9 for the league championship.

After falling behind 1-0 just three minutes in, Marcos Senna scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute. Striker Stefan Dimitrov got the winner -- his first goal of the season -- off an assist from Diomar Diaz.

Defender Dane Murphy (74th minute) and head coach Giovanni Savarese (76th) were given red cards and ejected for the Cosmos, riding a 10-game unbeaten streak.

"This is something the players deserve," said Savarese, according to the Cosmos website. "They've been working extremely hard and have had a great season."