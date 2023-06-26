Craig Brown, Scotland's longest serving national team coach, dies at 82

ABERDEEN, Scotland — Craig Brown, Scotland's longest serving national team coach, has died. He was 82.

Brown's death was announced Monday by Aberdeen, where he was a former manager, director and club ambassador.

“A dear friend to us all, Craig will be sorely missed and our love and condolences are with his family at this terribly sad time,” the club said.

Brown was the last coach to lead Scotland to a World Cup in 1998. He was in charge of the team from 1993-2001. He also led Scotland to the European Championship in 1996.

He went on to manage Preston, Motherwell and Aberdeen, where he ended his career in 2013. He was then invited to join the board.

“Craig was a friend to all of us at the club, and a mentor and confidante to many," Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said. “He was one of those rare individuals who was not only effective at what he did but universally loved by all who got to know him."

As a player, Brown won the Scottish league title with Dundee in 1962, but his career was cut short by injury.