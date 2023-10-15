Dallas fails to clinch playoff spot in 1-1 draw with Rapids

FRISCO, Texas — Alan Velasco scored late in the first half and FC Dallas settled for a 1-1 draw Saturday night with the Colorado Rapids when a victory would have clinched a spot in the postseason.

Rafael Navarro scored his first career goal, finding the net unassisted in the 25th minute to give Colorado (5-16-12) the lead. It was Navarro's ninth career appearance — all starts.

Velasco answered with his fourth goal of the season, unassisted in the 37th minute to get Dallas (10-10-13) even.

Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas. Marko Ilic saved one shot for Colorado.

The Rapids entered play having won four of the previous five meetings with Dallas, including the last two — but all four wins were at home. Colorado is 0-5-4 in its last nine trips to Frisco.

Colorado snaps a 10-match losing streak on the road in all competitions, one shy of the club record. The Rapids were outscored 30-6 during the skid.

Dallas has played to five straight draws and has finished in a tie in seven of its last eight matches. Dallas is 4-1-10 in its last 15 matches in all competitions.

Dallas ends regular-season play on the road on Saturday against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Rapids will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday in their finale.