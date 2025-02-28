English referee David Coote banned by UEFA until 2026

SportsSoccer

Referee David Coote reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Brentford, at White Hart Lane Stadium in London, England, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Shopland

By The Associated Press

NYON, Switzerland — English referee David Coote has been banned by UEFA until June 30, 2026, European soccer's governing body said Friday.

Coote was fired by English soccer’s refereeing body in December after a video was posted online of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

UEFA also launched an investigation into Coote following another video appearing to show him snorting white powder in an incident that allegedly happened during last year's European Championship.

In the latest decisions published by UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body, it said Coote was banned from any UEFA refereeing activity for violating the “basic rules of decent conduct” and bringing “the sport of football, and UEFA in particular, into disrepute.”

