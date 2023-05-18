DC United plays Union to scoreless draw

CHESTER, Pa. — Andre Blake finished with three saves for the Philadelphia Union and Tyler Miller stopped two shots for D.C. United as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

It was quite a turnaround for DC United (4-5-4) after losing twice to Philadelphia (5-4-3) last season by a combined score of 13-0. The goal differential set a league record for a two-match span.

Julian Carranza had hat tricks for the Union in both victories, joining the LA Galaxy's Cobi Jones as the only players with two hat tricks against the same opponent in the same season. Jones did it against the Colorado Rapids in 1998.

DC United entered play having yielded the first goal in 27 matches since the start of last season — tied with Inter Miami and Toronto FC. DC United has already scored a league-high seven goals in the 80th minute or later — that ties the number they had all last season.

The Union had a 16-11 advantage in shots, but DC United had a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.

Philadelphia will host the New England Revolution on Saturday. DC United returns home to play the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

