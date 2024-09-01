SportsSoccer

Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1

D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera (22) and midfielder Gabriel Pirani,...

D.C. United defender Aaron Herrera (22) and midfielder Gabriel Pirani, back left, celebrate as Toronto FC forward Prince Osei Owusu, right, reacts after an MLS soccer match in Toronto, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Credit: AP/Christopher Katsarov

By The Associated Press

TORONTO — Dominique Badji scored a go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and Gabriel Pirani added another in injury time as lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto FC with a 3-1 victory on Saturday night.

Badji took control of a through ball and put a hard shot on net past Sean Johnson.

Pirani sealed the win when the ball deflected off a defender back to him near the top of the box and he fired it right back into the net.

Toronto was without all-star midfielder Federico Bernardeschi and captain Jonathan Osorio. The Reds had won six of their past eight matches across all competitions.

Martin Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 67th for D.C. United (7-12-9). His goal started on a free kick a few yards outside of the box, with the ball pinballing between Santos, Jared Stroud and Ted Ku-DiPietro before landing at Rodriguez’s feet for a tap in.

Deandre Kerr tied it a 1-all in the 84th for Toronto (10-15-4). Defender Aaron Herrera chipped a pass into the box from just outside the penalty area and Kerr got his head on it.

More soccer news

Minority athletes hope their Olympic journeys will sway intolerant hearts and minds3m read
Dominique Badji scores go-ahead goal in the 88th minute and lowly D.C. United cooled off Toronto 3-1
Luca Orelleno scores twice as Cincinnati snaps four-match skid with 4-1 victory over Montreal1m read
Greenwood scores twice in one minute in win for French leader Marseille
Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid 7-0 to make it 4 from 4 under Flick2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME