Leverkusen loses ground in Bundesliga title race, Dortmund loses again in Kovač's debut

BERLIN — Bayer Leverkusen has been dealt a major blow to its Bundesliga title defense, and Borussia Dortmund’s malaise has continued through Niko Kovač’s debut as coach.

Leverkusen was held to a goalless draw at Wolfsburg on Saturday, allowing league leader Bayer Munich to go eight points clear before the top two clash in Leverkusen next weekend. No team has ever made up such a gap at this stage of the Bundesliga season to become champion. Bayern defeated Werder Bremen 3-0 on Friday.

Also Saturday, Dortmund lost 2-1 at home to Stuttgart in Kovač’s first game in charge.

Kovač was given an inkling of what was to come when his bag became stuck as he tried leaving the team bus before the match.

Two players who joined Dortmund from Stuttgart in the summer played a role in their ex-team’s goals.

Defender Waldemar Anton turned Chris Führich’s cross into his own net early in the second half, and former Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy was at fault for the second goal when he lost the ball in defense. Julian Chabot put the visitors 2-0 up in the 61st.

Dortmund’s ill luck continued when Alexander Nübel did enough to push Jamie Gittens’ deflected shot onto the crossbar.

Dortmund players stand on the pitch at the end of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfB Stuttgart at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

Julian Brandt pulled one back in the 81st but encapsulated Dortmund’s afternoon with the last kick of the game when he sent a promising free kick well over. Dortmund’s Julian Ryerson was already sent off with his second yellow card.

It was the seventh defeat Kovač experienced as a coach in Dortmund, just this time it was in charge of the home team.

Benedict Hollerbach scored twice as Union Berlin defeated Hoffenheim 4-0 away, Freiburg enjoyed a 1-0 win over Heidenheim and Mainz drew with Augsburg 0-0.

Borussia Mönchengladbach was playing Eintracht Frankfurt later.