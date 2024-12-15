SportsSoccer

Gio Reyna scores for Borussia Dortmund on his 1st Bundesliga start of the season

Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna, right, celebrates with teammate Karim Adeyemi after scoring the opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and TSG Hoffenheim at the Signal-Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 15 2024. Credit: AP/Martin Meissner

By The Associated Press

DORTMUND, Germany — Gio Reyna scored for Borussia Dortmund on his first Bundesliga start of the season on Sunday, but it wasn't enough for a win.

Former Dortmund player Jacob Bruun Larsen struck in stoppage time to earn Hoffenheim a 1-1 draw.

Reyna's goal came after he stopped an attempted clearance with his chest, then rifled the ball inside the top right corner to give Dortmund the lead right after the break.

It was also Reyna’s first goal of the season.

The 22-year-old American made his first start of the season on Wednesday in Dortmund’s 3-2 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin evidently felt Reyna had done enough to merit another start four days later.

Reyna had been hampered by injuries in recent seasons.

