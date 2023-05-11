Dortmund's English winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens out after shoulder surgery

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund's promising English winger, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, will play no more part in their challenge for the Bundesliga title after shoulder surgery, coach Edin Terzic said on Thursday.

The 18-year-old winger has played 20 times for Dortmund across all competitions this season, scoring three times, but has had injuries to both shoulders.

Terzic said Bynoe-Gittens fell in training last week and landed on his shoulder, requiring an operation on Wednesday which went well. He will be on the sidelines for “the next weeks and months," Terzic added.

“We're looking ahead and hoping that we can give him the support he needs as a group, as a team, so that he doesn't just come back quickly, but also comes back stronger,” Terzic said.

Dortmund is a point behind Bayern Munich with three games to play and next plays Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday.

Bynoe-Gittens missed 10 Bundesliga games this season with another shoulder injury in September and didn't return until January, after the World Cup and winter break.

Bynoe-Gittens can play on either wing and joined Dortmund in 2020 from Manchester City, following the same route taken three years earlier by another promising English player, Jadon Sancho, now at Manchester United. He's played four times for England Under-19s.