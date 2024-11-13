SportsSoccer

Lyon's Melchie Dumornay scores spectacular goal from center circle in Women's Champions League match

Olympique Lyonnais' Melchie Dumornay, right, celebrates after scoring her side's...

Olympique Lyonnais' Melchie Dumornay, right, celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the women's Champions League soccer match between AS Roma and Olympique Lyon in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 Credit: AP/Alfredo Falcone

By The Associated Press

ROME — Lyon forward Melchie Dumornay scored a stunning goal from inside the center circle in a Women's Champions League game at Roma on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Haiti international spotted Roma goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar well out of her goal when the ball was diverted to her by teammate Lindsey Horan, the United States midfielder, who intercepted a pass at the halfway line.

Dumornay took one touch then chipped the ball high in the air. It landed just over the goal line and bounced up into the net.

It gave Lyon a 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute of a match between two unbeaten teams in Group A, and came six minutes after Dumornay had opened the scoring with a close-range shot after a corner was not cleared.

Lyon is the record eight-time European champion in women's soccer and last won the title in 2022.

