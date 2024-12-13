SportsSoccer

Scottish international Adams scores long-range stunner in Serie A win for Torino

Torino's Karol Linetty, right, fights for the ball with Empoli's...

Torino's Karol Linetty, right, fights for the ball with Empoli's Tino Anjorin during the Serie A soccer match between Empoli and Torino at the Castellani stadium, Italy, Friday Dec. 13, 2024. Credit: AP/Michele Nucci

By The Associated Press

EMPOLI, Italy — Scotland international Che Adams scored from almost the halfway line as Torino ended a run of poor form to win at Empoli 1-0 in Serie A on Friday.

Adams replaced Antonio Sanabria in the 64th minute and made his mark almost immediately. With 70 gone, he spotted the Empoli goalkeeper off his line and lobbed the ball over his head from inside the center circle.

The goal ended his personal eight-game drought in spectacular fashion, and will ease pressure on coach Paolo Vanoli.

The Turin club was unbeaten in its first five league games and topped the table for a time. But it has won only one of 10 games since, back in late October.

Friday's win lifted Torino into 12th place, two places and three points behind Empoli.

