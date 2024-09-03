Palmer, Watkins and Foden ruled out of England's games against Ireland and Finland

LONDON — Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins and Phil Foden have been ruled out of England's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Ireland and Finland.

England plays in Dublin on Saturday before hosting Finland at Wembley three days later as the Euro 2024 runner-up competes under interim manager Lee Carsley for the first time.

England was relegated from the top-tier Nations League group in 2022. It will be the first competitive match between England and Ireland since 1991.

Gareth Southgate stepped down as manager after the European Championship. Carsley has been appointed on a temporary basis.

“The Three Lions squad reported to St. George’s Park on Tuesday but, following assessment, both Palmer and Watkins returned to their clubs to continue rehabilitation for ongoing issues,” the Football Association said in a statement. “Foden did not report through illness and is ruled out of the matches against Republic of Ireland and Finland.”

No additions to the team were planned.