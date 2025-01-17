SportsSoccer

Man City has gone all out on Erling Haaland. These numbers show why.

FILE -Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with the Premier League trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, May 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester City has tied down Erling Haaland on one of the biggest contracts in soccer.

Here are the numbers to show why City has gone all out with a new 9 1/2-year deal for the Norway striker, who has been at the club since the summer of 2022:

111

Goals scored in 125 games in all competitions for City.

91

Minutes per goal in the Premier League, according to stats supplier Opta.

36

Goals scored in his first Premier League campaign, a record for a single season in the competition.

11

The number of times he has scored a hat trick of goals or more for City in all competitions.

6

Trophies won in first two seasons with City: two Premier Leagues, one FA Cup, one Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup and one Community Shield.

5

Goals scored in one Champions League match against Leipzig in March 2023. Only Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano had previously scored five in a single Champions League match.

600,000

Haaland's reported salary per week in dollars

