Inaki Williams' 2 goals lead Bilbao to 2-0 win over Fenerbahce in Europa League

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, right, celebrates after scoring the opening...

Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between Fenerbahce and Athletic Bilbao at Sukru Saracoglu stadium, in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

ISTANBUL — Inaki Williams scored twice Wednesday to help Athletic Bilbao stay unbeaten in the Europa League with a 2-0 away win at 10-man Fenerbahce.

Williams put the visitors ahead early with an easy tap-in after Gorka Guruzeta’s assist and added his second at the end of the first half when his angled shot from the right hit the crossbar and bounced into the net.

The forward has four goal in the competition this season.

Fenerbahce were reduced to 10 men after defender Mert Müldür received his second yellow card in the 69th.

Bilbao moved to the top of the table with 16 points from six games in the league phase of the revamped competition. Fenerbahce has eight points in 15th place after its second loss of the campaign.

The first eight teams advance directly to the round of 16.

All the 17 remaining Europa League games are scheduled for Thursday, when Lazio and Frankfurt could join Bilbao atop the standings with wins.

Lazio is at Ajax while Frankfurt travels to Lyon.

Also, unbeaten Manchester United travels to the Czech Republic to face Viktoria Plzeň while Rangers hosts Tottenham.

