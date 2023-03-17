SportsSoccer

Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press

Feyernoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium), 3 p.m.

Juventus (Italy) vs. Sporting Lisbon (Portugal), 3 p.m.

Manchester United (England) vs. Sevilla (Spain), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Feyernoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Manchester United (England), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), 3 p.m.

Feyenoord-Roma winner vs, Bayer Leverkusen-Union Saint-Gilloise winner, 3 p.m.

Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner vs. Manchester United-Sevilla winner, 3 p.m.

Bayer leverkusen-Union-Saint Gilloise winner vs. Feyenoord-Roma winner, 3 p.m.

Manchester United-Sevilla winner vs. Juventus-Sporting Lisbon winner, 3 p.m.

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

More soccer news

Didn't find what you were looking for?
DON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME